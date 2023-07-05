A U. S. Soldier with 56th Theater Information Operation Group, Washington Army National Guard, prepares his team for training at Joint Base Lewis-Mccord July 8th, 2023. Training provides key skills to soldiers to keep them mission ready. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7900845
|VIRIN:
|230708-A-PA985-3240
|Resolution:
|6912x5520
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 56th Theater Information Group Conduct Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
