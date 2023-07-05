Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 56th Theater Information Group Conduct Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 56th Theater Information Group Conduct Training

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U. S. Soldier with Bravo Company “Boxcars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, looks out a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter window at Joint Base Lewis-McChord July 8, 2023. Training provides key skills to soldiers to keep them mission ready. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

    This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 56th Theater Information Group Conduct Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

