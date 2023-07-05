Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 56th Theater Information Group Conduct Training

A U. S. Soldier with Bravo Company “Boxcars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, looks out a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter window at Joint Base Lewis-McChord July 8, 2023. Training provides key skills to soldiers to keep them mission ready. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

