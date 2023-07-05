A U. S. Soldier with Bravo Company “Boxcars”, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, looks out a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter window at Joint Base Lewis-McChord July 8, 2023. Training provides key skills to soldiers to keep them mission ready. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7900840
|VIRIN:
|230708-A-PA985-3068
|Resolution:
|5520x6912
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers with the 56th Theater Information Group Conduct Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT