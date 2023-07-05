U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Raines, right, command sergeant major, Army National Guard, meets with competitors during the opening ceremony of the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 8, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition will test the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces as our National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 7900728 VIRIN: 230708-Z-LI010-1241 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 2.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.