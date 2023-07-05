U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Raines, center, command sergeant major, Army National Guard, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 8, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition will test the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces as our National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 7900726 VIRIN: 230708-Z-LI010-1099 Resolution: 5060x3367 Size: 2.7 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.