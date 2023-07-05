Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major John Raines, center, command sergeant major, Army National Guard, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of the Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska July 8, 2023. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition will test the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces as our National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 17:51
    Photo ID: 7900726
    VIRIN: 230708-Z-LI010-1099
    Resolution: 5060x3367
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard 2023 Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army National Guard
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT