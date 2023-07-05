Members of the Port Newark Vessel Fire Incident Command Post discuss plans during their response to the fire while at the Port Authority Administration Building in Port Newark, NJ, July 9, 2023. During an incident, members of the incident command post assist in various aspects of response, including planning, finance and operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

