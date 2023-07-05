Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Newark Vessel Fire Incident Command Post [Image 1 of 2]

    Port Newark Vessel Fire Incident Command Post

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port and federal on-scene coordinator addresses members of the Port Newark Vessel Fire Incident Command Post during a meeting at the Port Authority Administration Building in Port Newark, NJ, July 9, 2023. The Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, Newark Fire Department, Gallagher Marine Systems and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 14:32
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US 
