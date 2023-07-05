Members of the 149th Fighter Wing bow their head in prayer during a commander’s call at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, July 09, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 13:19 Photo ID: 7900549 VIRIN: 230709-Z-GK303-1028 Resolution: 2570x2921 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149 FW Commander's Call [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.