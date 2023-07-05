Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149 FW Commander's Call [Image 1 of 3]

    149 FW Commander's Call

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Carol Kohtz, the 149th Fighter Wing Commander, addresses the crowd at a commander’s call at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, July 09, 2023. Kohtz is the first female wing commander in the Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 13:19
    Photo ID: 7900548
    VIRIN: 230709-Z-GK303-1038
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
