172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training

Airman from the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi participates in an integrated response to an active shooter training event at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi on 3 January, 2023. The training taught participants how to rapidly, effectively and safely respond to an active shooter event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera.)

