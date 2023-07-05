Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training [Image 2 of 8]

    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airman from the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi participates in an integrated response to an active shooter training event at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi on 3 January, 2023. The training taught participants how to rapidly, effectively and safely respond to an active shooter event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vanessa Rivera.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7900382
    VIRIN: 230604-Z-HG754-1373
    Resolution: 5395x8092
    Size: 14.68 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Vanessa Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training
    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training
    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training
    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training
    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training
    172nd Airlift Wing Memorial Day Flyover
    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training
    172nd Airlift Wing Integrated Response Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Training
    Active Shooter
    172 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT