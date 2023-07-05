230630-N-NY362-3093 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 30, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Collin Leslie, from Calcedonia, Michigan, inventories 20 mm ammunition aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 30. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7900390
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-NY362-3093
|Resolution:
|5200x4013
|Size:
|868.82 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Inventory Ammunition, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS
