    USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Inventory Ammunition [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Sailors Inventory Ammunition

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230630-N-NY362-3065 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 30, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Zach Zernial, from Highlands, Texas, inventories 20 mm ammunition aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 30. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Fire Controlman
    Ammunition
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    20 mm

