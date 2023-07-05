IM 23.4: 2/5 Marines fire a Carl-Gustaf during a live fire exercise

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, fire a Carl-Gustaf 84mm anti-tank recoilless rifle while conducting a live fire exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)

