    IM 23.4: 2/5 Marines fire a Carl-Gustaf during a live fire exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    JORDAN

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Bailey 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, fire a Carl-Gustaf 84mm anti-tank recoilless rifle while conducting a live fire exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    This work, IM 23.4: 2/5 Marines fire a Carl-Gustaf during a live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Keegan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

