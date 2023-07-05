Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230704-N-NY362-1479 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 4, 2023) Republic of Korea destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDG 976) transits the Philippine Sea during Pacific Vanguard 23, July 4. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for the four Indo-Pacific navies to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex (MIRC). The U.S. military routinely operates in designated land, air, and sea areas of the Mariana Islands to safely train military service members in equipment use, tactics, joint operations, and humanitarian aid missions (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7900133
    VIRIN: 230704-N-NY362-1479
    Resolution: 5184x3725
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex
    USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Photoex
    Republic of Korea
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Pacific Vanguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT