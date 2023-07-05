USS Howard (DDG 83) Pacific Vanguard Photoex

230704-N-NY362-1360 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 4, 2023) From left, Republic of Korea destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDG 976), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), and Japanese Asahi-class destroyer JS Shiranui (DD 120) sail in formation in the Philippine Sea during Pacific Vanguard 23, July 4. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for the four Indo-Pacific navies to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex (MIRC). The U.S. military routinely operates in designated land, air, and sea areas of the Mariana Islands to safely train military service members in equipment use, tactics, joint operations, and humanitarian aid missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

