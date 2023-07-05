PM ST/PM TRADE Change of Charter Ceremony

Col. Thomas R. Monaghan Jr, incoming Program Manager Soldier Training (PM ST) for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., delivers his remarks during a change of charter ceremony on July 6. Monaghan received the organization charter from outgoing program manager Col. Cory N. Berg during the event. PEO STRI leadership also announced PM ST would be renamed Program Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE), a return to the organization’s previous and historical name, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Doug Schaub)

