    PM ST/PM TRADE Change of Charter Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    PM ST/PM TRADE Change of Charter Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Douglas F Schaub 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Col. Thomas R. Monaghan Jr, incoming Program Manager Soldier Training (PM ST) for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., delivers his remarks during a change of charter ceremony on July 6. Monaghan received the organization charter from outgoing program manager Col. Cory N. Berg during the event. PEO STRI leadership also announced PM ST would be renamed Program Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE), a return to the organization’s previous and historical name, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Doug Schaub)

    readiness
    training
    modernization
    PEO STRI
    PM ST
    PM TRADE

