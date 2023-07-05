RISEUP work continues in Guam

Joint Task Force RISEUP future operations planning officers from the 411th Engineer Battalion inside the joint operations center on the Guam National Guard Base, July 5. These U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers track the daily progress of DOD roofing crews (Army, Navy, Air Force) working across the island. RISEUP is a DOD, USACE temporary, metal roofing program that offers free aid to homeowners in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar which made landfall, May 24.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7899818
|VIRIN:
|230705-A-VM618-1019
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
