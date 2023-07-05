Soldiers and civilians from the Task Force RISEUP team start their day at the joint operations center on the Guam National Guard Base, July 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7899817
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-VM618-1856
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RISEUP work continues in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
