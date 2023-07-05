Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RISEUP work continues in Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    RISEUP work continues in Guam

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Soldiers and civilians from the Task Force RISEUP team start their day at the joint operations center on the Guam National Guard Base, July 5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 10:07
    Location: MANGILAO, GU 
    This work, RISEUP work continues in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS

    RISEUP work continues in Guam
    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar
    RISEUP

