Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii (left), speaks with the Governor’s Water Council (GWC) at the Hawaii State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. The committee on Red Hill and state water issues is comprised of officials from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, the military, leaders on environmental health, and led by the governor. The group works to monitor the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provide Hawaii’s people with regular updates and status reports. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

