Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher Blachly 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green (right), listens to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii (left center), during a discussion with the Governor’s Water Council (GWC) at the Hawaii State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 7, 2023. The committee on Red Hill and state water issues is comprised of officials from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, the military, leaders on environmental health, and led by the governor. The group works to monitor the progress on the Red Hill timeline and provide Hawaii’s people with regular updates and status reports. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 23:33
    Photo ID: 7899668
    VIRIN: 230707-M-PQ459-2051
    Resolution: 3501x2184
    Size: 406.27 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Christopher Blachly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green
    Commander Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders meet with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Red Hill
    cooporation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT