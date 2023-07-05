Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen take on National Best Warrior Competition

    Guardsmen take on National Best Warrior Competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Spc. Bret Williams, a carpentry and masonry specialist from the West Virginia Army National Guard, representing Region II, takes the three-meter-drop into the pool during the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition's Army Combat Water Survival Test July 7, 2023, at the Buckner Fitness Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a testament to the organization’s pursuit of excellence. It challenges participants through a diverse range of 26 activities that test their skills, resilience, and dedication to their craft. This competition sets the stage for showcasing the highest levels of proficiency among NCOs and Soldiers in the Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7899487
    VIRIN: 230707-Z-DX219-1014
    Resolution: 5400x3419
    Size: 12.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Guardsmen take on National Best Warrior Competition, by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nationalguard
    Bestwarrior
    alaskanationalguard
    NBWC2023
    bestwarriocompetition

