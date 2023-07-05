Guardsmen take on National Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. John Shields, a combat medical specialist from the Iowa Army National Guard, representing Region IV, pushes through the first phase of the Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition’s Army Combat Water Survival Test July 7, 2023, at the Buckner Fitness Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a testament to the organization’s pursuit of excellence. It challenges participants through a diverse range of 26 activities that test their skills, resilience, and dedication to their craft. This competition sets the stage for showcasing the highest levels of proficiency among NCOs and Soldiers in the Army National Guard. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

