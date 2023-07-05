Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    607th ACS trains multi-capable Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    607th ACS trains multi-capable Airmen

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Abbey Duncan 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Juan Cervantes, 607th Air Control Squadron ground radar systems supervisor maintains ground radar, June 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 607th ACS supports 56th Fighter Wing aircrew training with radar control. The 607th ACS uses radar systems to connect and communicate with pilots from takeoff to landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Abbey Duncan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 7899389
    VIRIN: 230628-F-NH981-6242
    Resolution: 8239x5149
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 607th ACS trains multi-capable Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Abbey Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    607th ACS trains Multi-Capable Airmen
    607th ACS trains multi-capable Airmen
    607th ACS trains Multi-Capable Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    607th ACS trains Multi-Capable Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    AETC
    607th Air Control Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT