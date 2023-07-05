607th ACS trains multi-capable Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Juan Cervantes, 607th Air Control Squadron ground radar systems supervisor, maintains ground radar, June 28, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 607th ACS supports 56th Fighter Wing aircrew training with radar control. The 607th ACS uses radar systems to connect and communicate with pilots from takeoff to landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Abbey Duncan)

