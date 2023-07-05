SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Cmdr. Roger Phelps, left, Naval Education Training Command (NETC) Ready Relevancy Learning (RRL) program manager, discusses the 3-D demonstration of the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS), an interactive system that improves combat capability, with Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7899127
|VIRIN:
|230705-N-XB641-1037
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Admiral Whitesell observes MRTS aboard USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
