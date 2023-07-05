Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral Whitesell observes MRTS aboard USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 6 of 7]

    Vice Admiral Whitesell observes MRTS aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Cmdr. Roger Phelps, left, Naval Education Training Command (NETC) Ready Relevancy Learning (RRL) program manager, discusses the 3-D demonstration of the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS), an interactive system that improves combat capability, with Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    This work, Vice Admiral Whitesell observes MRTS aboard USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72

