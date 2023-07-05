Vice Admiral Whitesell observes MRTS aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 1st Class Lydia Kocourek, left, from Buffalo, N.Y., explains a 3-D demonstration of the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS), an interactive system that improves combat capability, with Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

