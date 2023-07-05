Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) “Double Dragons” served alongside the 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army during a nine-month rotational deployment to South Korea. The Double Dragons served with many American and South Korean units and trained for many missions, including night decontamination. Courtesy photo.
Double Dragons strengthen ROK-U.S. Alliance during deployment to South Korea
