    Double Dragons strengthen ROK-U.S. Alliance during deployment to South Korea [Image 2 of 6]

    Double Dragons strengthen ROK-U.S. Alliance during deployment to South Korea

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) “Double Dragons” served alongside the 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division and Eighth Army during a nine-month rotational deployment to South Korea. The Double Dragons served with many American and South Korean units during the deployment. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 7898887
    VIRIN: 230707-A-A4433-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 591.89 KB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    This work, Double Dragons strengthen ROK-U.S. Alliance during deployment to South Korea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Double Dragons strengthen ROK-U.S. Alliance during deployment to South Korea

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Camp Hovey
    20th CBRNE Command
    Fort Cavazos
    Double Dragons

