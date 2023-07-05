U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory N. Todd Meets with The Venerable Andrew Hillier, Royal Navy, Chaplain of the Fleet and Honorary Chaplain to His Majesty King Charles III

WASHINGTON (July 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory N. Todd, right, meets with The Venerable Andrew Hillier, Royal Navy, Chaplain of the Fleet and Honorary Chaplain to His Majesty King Charles III for an office call in the Pentagon, July 7, 2023. Navy Chaplains provide religious and spiritual guidance to Sailors, Marines, Coastguardsmen, and their families in order to support and uplift the men and women who bravely serve their country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

