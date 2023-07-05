Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory N. Todd Meets with The Venerable Andrew Hillier, Royal Navy, Chaplain of the Fleet and Honorary Chaplain to His Majesty King Charles III [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory N. Todd Meets with The Venerable Andrew Hillier, Royal Navy, Chaplain of the Fleet and Honorary Chaplain to His Majesty King Charles III

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Zline 

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (July 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory N. Todd meets with The Venerable Andrew Hillier, Royal Navy, Chaplain of the Fleet and Honorary Chaplain to His Majesty King Charles III for an office call in the Pentagon, July 7, 2023. Navy Chaplains provide religious and spiritual guidance to Sailors, Marines, Coastguardsmen, and their families in order to support and uplift the men and women who bravely serve their country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 13:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Leadership
    Royal Navy
    Chaplain Corps
    Chaplain

