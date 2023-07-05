Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Cavoli and Lt. Gen. Aguto meet with 7th ATC commander for battlefield circulation [Image 2 of 4]

    Gen. Cavoli and Lt. Gen. Aguto meet with 7th ATC commander for battlefield circulation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commander, 7th Army Training Command, received Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, U.S. European Command as well as Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto, Jr., for a key leader engagement across Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 7, 2023. Cavoli and Aguto conducted leader engagements with 7th ATC, Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine, 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division and 2nd Cavalry Regiment leaders and Soldiers as well as observed Operation Trident Ready training on M1A1 Abrams. Cavoli and Aguto, former 7th ATC commanders, met with Carpenter, creating a historic moment for 7th ATC heritage by bringing current and previous 7th ATC commanders together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

