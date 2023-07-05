Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commander, 7th Army Training Command, received Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, U.S. European Command as well as Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto, Jr., for a key leader engagement across Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 7, 2023. Cavoli and Aguto conducted leader engagements with 7th ATC, Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine, 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division and 2nd Cavalry Regiment leaders and Soldiers as well as observed Operation Trident Ready training on M1A1 Abrams. Cavoli and Aguto, former 7th ATC commanders, met with Carpenter, creating a historic moment for 7th ATC heritage by bringing current and previous 7th ATC commanders together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 7898426 VIRIN: 230707-A-RX991-1013 Resolution: 4408x3306 Size: 877.61 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Hometown: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Cavoli and Lt. Gen. Aguto meet with 7th ATC commander for battlefield circulation [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.