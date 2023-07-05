IKECSG Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sails alongside alongside the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) and the USS Carney (DDG 64) during a simulated strait transit July 4, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf)

