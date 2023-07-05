Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IKECSG Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 1 of 3]

    IKECSG Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower participates in a simulated strait transit July 4, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:49
    Photo ID: 7898365
    VIRIN: 230704-N-OB471-1033
    Resolution: 4895x3263
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    This work, IKECSG Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jacob Hilgendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CSG2
    C2X

