    Chief Kelley finishes time at Ramstein Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Kelley finishes time at Ramstein Air Base

    VOGELWEH AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Olan Kelley, key spouse, sits for an interview with American Forces Network July 7, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. Olan, a former military member himself, participated in the interview alongside his wife, Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, ahead of their permanent change of station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

