    Chief Kelley finishes time at Ramstein Air Base [Image 1 of 3]

    Chief Kelley finishes time at Ramstein Air Base

    VOGELWEH AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, left, and her husband, Olan, talk with Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram, American Forces Network DJ, July 7, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. During her almost two-year assignment on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Kelley defined her role through an emphasis on togetherness and communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 7898256
    VIRIN: 230707-F-VG042-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    Germany
    Ramstein AB
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC

