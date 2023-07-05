Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF VISITS USNS MEDGAR EVERS DURING MAINTENANCE PERIOD [Image 7 of 7]

    MSCEURAF VISITS USNS MEDGAR EVERS DURING MAINTENANCE PERIOD

    ITALY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander (CTF-63), visited USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) while the ship was in a Voyage Repair (VR) maintenance period at the Augusta Bay NATO Pier, Sicily, June 30. A CIVMAR ‘All Hands’ meeting was held in the ship’s cargo bay where Pickard discussed upcoming MSC initiatives and answered questions and discussed crew concerns. Many items were addressed including detailing, medical issues, retention bonuses, and desired port visits.

