MSCEURAF VISITS USNS MEDGAR EVERS DURING MAINTENANCE PERIOD

Photo By Christina Johnson | Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF)...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander (CTF-63), visited USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) while the ship was in a Voyage Repair (VR) maintenance period at the Augusta Bay NATO Pier, Sicily, June 30. A CIVMAR ‘All Hands’ meeting was held in the ship’s cargo bay where Pickard discussed upcoming MSC initiatives and answered questions and discussed crew concerns. Many items were addressed including detailing, medical issues, retention bonuses, and desired port visits. see less | View Image Page

AUGUSTA BAY, Sicily, Italy) Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander (CTF-63), visited USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) while the ship was in a Voyage Repair (VR) maintenance period at the Augusta Bay NATO Pier, Sicily, June 30.



Medgar Evers is a Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship that delivers ammunition, food, repair parts, stores, and small quantities of fuel to ships at sea as part of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) Combat Logistics Force (CLF), and a VR period is one of many maintenance evolutions scheduled for MSC ships to keep them deployment ready.



Pickard met with the MSC Master, Capt. Andrew Lindey, to discuss any issues that are affecting the ship or the civil service mariner (CIVMAR) crew in delivering items to U.S. and allied forces at sea. “I’ve got nothing but room,” said Lindey noting the large cargo area available on this class of ship. “An AKE can deliver fast to our customers at sea, and it is such a pleasure to be here.”



A CIVMAR ‘All Hands’ meeting was held in the ship’s cargo bay where Pickard discussed upcoming MSC initiatives and answered questions and discussed crew concerns. Many items were addressed including detailing, medical issues, retention bonuses, and desired port visits.



“Every one of you is needed and I hear you. I’ll pass on your concerns,” Pickard told the Medgar Evers CIVMAR crew at the conclusion of the meeting. “You are a value to the Navy and a value to MSC,” Pickard added. “Thank you all for your sacrifices over the years.”



Military Sealift Command overall operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea, and move military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.