IM 23.4: Night view from the Scout Snipers observation point

U.S. Marines with Wraith 2 scout sniper team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, observe illumination rounds coming down during a night platoon attacks exercise for Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

