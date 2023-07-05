Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IM 23.4: Night view from the Scout Snipers observation point [Image 15 of 16]

    IM 23.4: Night view from the Scout Snipers observation point

    JORDAN

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with Wraith 2 scout sniper team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, observe illumination rounds coming down during a night platoon attacks exercise for Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 03:17
    Photo ID: 7898233
    VIRIN: 230706-M-AU949-4053
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IM 23.4: Night view from the Scout Snipers observation point [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    1st MARDIV
    4th MARDIV
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

