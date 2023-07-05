U.S. Marines with Wraith 2 scout sniper team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, observe illumination rounds coming down during a night platoon attacks exercise for Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 7, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 03:17
|Photo ID:
|7898234
|VIRIN:
|230706-M-AU949-4078
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, IM 23.4: Night view from the Scout Snipers observation point [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
