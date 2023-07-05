FCA 2 Samuel Choate Applies a Tourniquet

230706-N-KW492-1027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Samuel Choate, from Little Rock, Arkansas, practices applying a tourniquet during a first aid training event aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 22:06
|Photo ID:
|7898057
|VIRIN:
|230706-N-KW492-1027
|Resolution:
|4480x5894
|Size:
|902.53 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
