    FCA 2 Samuel Choate Applies a Tourniquet [Image 3 of 5]

    FCA 2 Samuel Choate Applies a Tourniquet

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230706-N-KW492-1027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Samuel Choate, from Little Rock, Arkansas, practices applying a tourniquet during a first aid training event aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:06
    Photo ID: 7898057
    VIRIN: 230706-N-KW492-1027
    Resolution: 4480x5894
    Size: 902.53 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCA 2 Samuel Choate Applies a Tourniquet [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

