230706-N-KW492-1027 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Samuel Choate, from Little Rock, Arkansas, practices applying a tourniquet during a first aid training event aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

FCA 2 Samuel Choate Applies a Tourniquet [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga