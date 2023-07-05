230706-N-KW492-1170 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Daniel Delgado, from Racine, Wisconsin, facilitates weapons familiarization training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, July 6, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 22:06
|Photo ID:
|7898058
|VIRIN:
|230706-N-KW492-1170
|Resolution:
|5800x4480
|Size:
|977.87 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|RACINE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Small Arms Live-Fire Weapons Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
