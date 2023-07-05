Untied We Stand, Together We Rise

FORT MOORE, Ga – On May 31, 108 cadets from the Colombian Army Military Academy, Escuela Militar de Cadetes General José María Córdova; 19 U.S. Army ROTC members; and one cadet from the US Air Force Military Academy came together at Gray Range Leader Reaction Course to work together as they tackled the 10 different obstacles presented to them. The purpose of the event is to test participants mentally and physically, stretching them beyond their comfort zones. The course develops thinking under pressure, evaluates leadership and builds trust. Participants must demonstrate initiative, teamwork and common sense while negotiating difficult physical obstacles. Leadership potential is assessed, and participants receive feedback on their leadership strengths, weaknesses, and techniques. US Army photo by SPC Jaden L. Witt

