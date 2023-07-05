Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF and PFPA Joint Training [Image 13 of 13]

    CBIRF and PFPA Joint Training

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Mr. Paul Kastner, the chief of CBRN response branch with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), speaks to U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), during a joint training exercise at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2023. The training aimed to equip CBIRF with the necessary skills to assist the PFPA in a crisis response team, specifically in the event of a hazardous materials crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 14:27
    Photo ID: 7897380
    VIRIN: 230623-M-PO745-1053
    Resolution: 7992x5331
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF and PFPA Joint Training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jacqueline Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    joint training
    Cbirf
    PFPA
    USMCfeature
    Penatgon Force Protection Agancy

