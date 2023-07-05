Mr. Paul Kastner, the chief of CBRN response branch with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), speaks to U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), during a joint training exercise at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2023. The training aimed to equip CBIRF with the necessary skills to assist the PFPA in a crisis response team, specifically in the event of a hazardous materials crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7897380
|VIRIN:
|230623-M-PO745-1053
|Resolution:
|7992x5331
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|6
This work, CBIRF and PFPA Joint Training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jacqueline Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT