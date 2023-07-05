CBIRF and PFPA Joint Training

Mr. Paul Kastner, the chief of CBRN response branch with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), speaks to U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), during a joint training exercise at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2023. The training aimed to equip CBIRF with the necessary skills to assist the PFPA in a crisis response team, specifically in the event of a hazardous materials crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

