CBIRF and PFPA Joint Training

A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), cuts off the clothes of a simulated casualty during a joint training exercise with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, June 23, 2023. The training aimed to equip CBIRF with the necessary skills to assist the PFPA in a crisis response team, specifically in the event of a hazardous materials crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

