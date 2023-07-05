Royal Thai Air Force tours PANG ahead of Joint Exercise

Leaders from the Royal Thai Air Force are briefed on the 142nd Wing's Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment and mission during a distinguished visitor tour at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., June 29, 2023. The tour allowed the DV party to engage with leaders at PANG as well as conduct planning for an exercise involving the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Air Refueling Wing, the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, and the Royal Thai Air Force. The exercise is set to take place in Thailand later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

