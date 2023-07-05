Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Thai Air Force tours PANG ahead of Joint Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Royal Thai Air Force tours PANG ahead of Joint Exercise

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Leaders from the Royal Thai Air Force are briefed on the 142nd Wing's Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment and mission during a distinguished visitor tour at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., June 29, 2023. The tour allowed the DV party to engage with leaders at PANG as well as conduct planning for an exercise involving the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Air Refueling Wing, the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, and the Royal Thai Air Force. The exercise is set to take place in Thailand later this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 12:42
    Photo ID: 7897116
    VIRIN: 230629-Z-SP755-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.52 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai Air Force tours PANG ahead of Joint Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Wing
    Thai Royal Air Force

