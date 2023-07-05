USS Normandy Conducts a General Quarters Drill

230705-N-LK647-1239 ADRIATIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Ens. Jacqueline Hayre-Perez, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), notates simulated casualties on a schematic in the Central Control Station as the ship conducts a general quarters drill, July 5, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

VIRIN: 230705-N-LK647-1239