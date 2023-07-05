Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 11 of 15]

    USS Normandy Conducts a General Quarters Drill

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.05.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230705-N-LK647-1186 ADRIATIC SEA (July 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) use a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) as the ship conducts a general quarters drill, July 5, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

