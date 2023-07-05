Mayor of Yokosuka tours USS Michigan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 6, 2023) From left to right, Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine group 7; Hon. Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka; Capt. Ravi Desai, commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold crew); and Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Naval Forces Japan, pose for a photo on Michigan's brow at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 6, 2023. Homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Michigan provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

